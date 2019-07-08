Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and comfortable today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure to our northwest will keep us comfortable with low humidity levels all day and tonight. This will also prevent much in the way of clouds developing. We will see some fair weather cumulus clouds away from the lake. Temperatures today will make it into the low to mid 80s with the cooler readings along the lake shore. A breezy northeast to north wind at times will give us that refreshing relief from the heat for now. You couldn’t ask for better weather for the Home Run Derby and the All Star Game at Progressive Field.