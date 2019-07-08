Police identify man found shot to death on W. 47th St. in Cleveland; 2 other people shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man shot and killed on W. 47th St. and Henritze Avenue has been identified Monday.
Police responded to a call of gunshots fired around 2:28 a.m on July 6.
Upon arrival, officers found Joseph Watson, 41, and a female victim, 42, inside a Dodge Durango with multiple gunshot wounds.
Both Watson and the unidentified female victim received first aid and were transported by EMS to MetroHealth where they were later pronounced dead.
Neighbors told police they heard what they believed to be fireworks before discovering Watson and the female victim in the Durango.
A third victim, a 40-year-old man, was found on E. 66th St. and Consul Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to MetroHealth for treatment.
No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
