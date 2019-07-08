Police offer reward to help find driver who fled after striking Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of a hit-and-run driver who fled after striking an officer on July 6.
The hit-skip incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 9th Street and Superior Avenue, police say.
The driver fled in a 2019 white Jeep Compass, which should now have heavy front-end damage.
According to Cleveland police, the officer remains hospitalized with multiple broken ribs.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Third District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318. Information can also be provided to Crimstoppers by calling or texting 216-25-CRIME.
