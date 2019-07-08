Police searching for arson suspect in Cleveland fire, victims say 911 put them on hold

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspect they say started a fire that damaged several homes on Bohn Road.
19 News also found out this week that victims of the fire say it took firefighters a while to show up.
We discovered the victims dealt with a seemingly ongoing problem getting in touch with 911.
They say they were put on hold as flames tore through their homes last Monday.
Fire forced Shavonne Jones and her kids out of their home in the middle of the night.
“The only thing I could do was race up and down the street and cry,” she said. “I lost everything in that moment.”
When she came back the next day, she says she talked to the arson investigators on scene.
“It was, I guess, a bomb that somebody had threw in through [my neighbor’s] back door,” she said.
Police are now looking for a man named Juan Christopher Taylor. They believe he’s responsible for setting the fire.
Police say Taylor did not live in the complex.
Jones wants him caught.
“Not only did you jeopardize everybody’s safety, but you took everything away from us,” she said.
19 News reported on the 911 issue last month, when the family of a man who had a heart attack couldn’t get through either.
Jones couldn’t believe she found herself in the same situation.
“That’s terrible because our lives were in danger,” she said.
Strangely enough, the Bohn Road fire isn’t the only fire the department put out that night.
Right around the corner on East 55th Street, a suspicious fire broke out in the Wilson Apartments.
Police believe it was arson too. Three people were sent to the hospital.
No word on whether it had anything to do with a delay in getting to Bohn Road.
We asked the city how long it took for firefighters to get to Bohn Road, and why there was a delay in getting a hold of 911 dispatchers.
We have not yet received an answer.
