Safety advisory issued at University of Akron following robbery near campus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron has issued a safety advisory after an apparent robbery just south of campus.
A man was approached from behind by a suspect who put an object to his head, which he believed was a gun, the university said.
The incident happened on Sunday just before midnight on Katheryn Place.
Officials say the suspect demanded the victims wallet and escaped towards downtown Akron.
The victim was not hurt and the campus advisory says he did not physically see a weapon being pointed to his head.
Call the Akron police at (330)-375-2490 for any information you may have.
