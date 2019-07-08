10 shootings in Cleveland over extended Fourth of July weekend, one of them fatal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of several mobile cameras sits on the corner of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue; it keeps an eye on things downtown.
Cleveland Police are on increased patrols, and there are even some undercover police walking among the baseball fans. Despite the police presence throughout the city, it was a deadly weekend with 10 shootings.
Flowers and balloons create another makeshift memorial signifying that someone was shot and killed at East 93rd Street and Miles Road.
This time a 20-year-old man was gunned down.
Also, in the area of East 123rd Street and Harvard Avenue, a man was shot in his hand.
Gunshots rang out at a house on West 77th Street. A young man, 20 years old, was shot in the thigh. One of the bullets hit a house and sailed through several walls. Earl Moats said he discovered the bullet holes when he sat down to watch TV a day later.
A map of Cleveland gives you a good idea of just how widespread the shootings were over the weekend.
The mobile cameras were paid for with funds provided by the Department of Homeland Security.
Folks in the neighborhoods outside of downtown tell 19 News they want to be safe too.
