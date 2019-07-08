Team of chefs on hand to feed thousands during All-Star week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians aren’t just hosting thousands of people during All Star Week, they’ve got to feed them too. And the Delaware North culinary team at Progressive Field has developed 100 new menu items just for All Star events.
Over the course of all the All Star Game and associated events, Chef Josh Ingraham, Executive Chef at Progressive Field says they expect to feed 100,000 people.
Delaware North is bringing in a dozen additional chefs from stadiums and arenas all over the country to support the Progressive Field staff’s efforts.
“It definitely takes a team. On game day we have a thousand game day personnel combined with Indians and Delaware North. It’s quite an achievement to pull off any game,” he said.
They have been working for months researching, calculation, ordering and preparing to serve fans and attendees at all the various locations throughout the ballpark.
But they weren’t satisfied just serving up ball park standards.
"We elevated it. We want everyone to be mobile," Ingraham said.
They took high end ingredients, like lobster and beef tenderloin, and put them into panini sandwiches, which will be executed at various action stations in the ballpark lounges. They also developed a pork belly panini, shrimp chorizo nachos and Cantonese style Char Siu ribs.
Ingraham expects to keep at least 20% of the items that they developed for the All Star Game on the menu for the rest of the season so local fans can enjoy them.
If you do attend any of the events and like what you eat, Ingraham encourages fans to take pictures and tag @FeedYourTribe on Twitter. They’ll use that feedback in making their decision on what menu items to keep for the second half of the season.
Over at Play Ball Park, in the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, the team from Levy Restaurants is anticipating 10,000 people per day. They’re bringing in literally tons of food. Chefs are prepping 2,800 pounds of potatoes for their loaded potato station, and 500 pounds of various types of sausage.
They’re planning an MLB Station with specials from other team’s stadiums, like Pulled Pork Nachos, Beer Can Chicken, Al Pastor Dog, Reuben Mac n Cheese and Polish platter.
Their Cleveland Station will offer Parma Pierogis, Cabbage and Noodles, Ohio City Kielbasa, Chicken Paprikash and an assortment of salads tossed to order.
The Levy team is also baking up Indians Pretzel Bats with Dortmunder Beer Cheese and Cracker “Jakes.”
The outdoor portion of Play Ball Park will feature national and local food trucks, like Wholly Frijoles, Square Scullery, Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers and Smokin’ Rock N’ Roll.
