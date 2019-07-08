Truck narrowly misses Painesville police officer, injures another in cruiser during traffic stop (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police released dashcam video showing a near-tragic accident in hopes of raising awareness for the dangers emergency personnel face during traffic stops.
The video, taken during a traffic stop at 2 a.m. on July 6, shows two officers conducting a traffic stop on West Walnut Avenue near the intersection with Carroll Avenue.
A passing vehicle crashed head on with a oncoming pickup truck.
Because of his alertness, an officer outside of the vehicle was able to jump out of the way.
The pickup truck continued after the initial collision and crashed into the parked patrol cruiser where a second officer was seated. That officer was taken to Tripoint Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
“The Painesville Police Department is showing this video to give insight into the dangers faced daily by police officers across the country who are tasked with protecting their communities and deterring accidents by enforcing traffic violations. Even with safety precautions, like using the passenger side approach, officers are vulnerable,” the police department wrote in a statement.
Ohio law requires drivers to “slow down and move over” when passing emergency vehicles who are engaged in a traffic stop or assisting a disabled vehicle.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation into the crash.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.