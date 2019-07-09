Athletes and celebs talk up Cleveland during All-Star events

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Celebrities have taken over Cleveland, and they’re liking it!
Celebrity guests and MLB All-Stars lined the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet for the exclusive Derby After Dark event hosted by Cleveland Indians Francisco Lindor after the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
The event hosted at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats East Bank included performances from Shaquille “DIESEL” O’Neal and DJ Irie.
Cleveland Heights native and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and former Cleveland Cavalier Shaquille O’Neal, who now lives in Richfield, were among those that have been expressing their love for The Land.
They also gave the city rave reviews for how it has pulled out all the stops for the All-Star Week.
“I love seeing this place turn into something that I always knew it is. It’s always been a hidden gem to me. But to have an opportunity like this for the All-Star Game to showcase this, it’s awesome,” Kelce said.
