Cedar Point says ‘50th anniversary’ promotion offering 4 free tickets per family is a scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point is asking its visitors not to fall for a scam floating around on social media.
The fake promotion is offering four tickets per family to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary.
Any true Cedar Point fanatic would know that the park is actually commemorating its 149th anniversary this year.
Park officials say any legitimate deals from Cedar Point would be promoted through their authorized social media accounts or a reputable partner.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.