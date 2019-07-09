Cleveland Indians consider extending protective netting at Progressive Field after injuries nationwide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple MLB teams are taking steps to further protect their fans from foul balls.
While the teams are off during MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland, the Washington Nationals, say they will take the time to put up protective netting that extends all the way down to the foul poles.
Now, the question is, will the Indians follow suit?
In June, a Dodgers fan was hit hard in the face by a foul ball.
In May, Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. was distraught after a ball came off his bat and seriously injured a 2-year-old girl.
Incidents like those and one last year that killed a woman at Dodger stadium continue to push attention to protective netting.
The Dodgers, along with the White Sox and the Nationals, have all announced they will extend the netting to the foul poles.
Some Clevelanders hope they do here at Progressive Field too.
“The netting for sure would be like a good way to help make sure that people are safe,” Jarrett Atmplein said. Some of those balls come so fast."
But, the addition could change the view for fans.
Another man we talked to said, “You’re defending a small percentage of times it might hit that direction when they’re not looking. So, I could see both sides of it.”
The Tribe, along with all 29 other MLB teams extended their netting to the end of the dugouts in 2018.
When we asked the Indians if they would go further, a spokesperson told us “We extended our netting past the end of our dugouts before the 2018 season and continue to assess and review our netting and safety protocols annually.”
