Cleveland kicks off red carpet parade ahead of Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MLB All-Star Game parade and red carpet event started at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
More than 70 players and coaches selected to their respective All-Star teams were escorted in front of fans lined down Lakeside Avenue and up East 9th Street to Progressive Field.
Former Indians players Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. served as Grand Marshals in the parade.
The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Progressive Field.
