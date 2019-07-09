Cleveland paramedics, police find man shot to death on East 147th Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the city’s East Side.
The deadly incident was reported on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m in the 900 block of East 147th Street.
According to Cleveland police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene from a fatal gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
The incident comes less than 8 hours after four bodies were found deceased on a East Side Cleveland property. Police have not said if the two crimes are related in any manner.
The circumstances surrounding the homicide were not disclosed by Cleveland police and a potential suspect description was not provided.
