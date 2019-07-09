Cleveland paramedics, police find man shot to death on East 147th Street

(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson | July 9, 2019 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 3:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the city’s East Side.

The deadly incident was reported on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m in the 900 block of East 147th Street.

According to Cleveland police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene from a fatal gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

The incident comes less than 8 hours after four bodies were found deceased on a East Side Cleveland property. Police have not said if the two crimes are related in any manner.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide were not disclosed by Cleveland police and a potential suspect description was not provided.

