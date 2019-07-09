Cleveland Police investigating after man fatally shot in open field on East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police opened a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot in an open field around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the field is next to the 3700 block of East 63rd Street.
EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to police.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The Homicide Unit and Special Investigation Unit is working on the case.
Police did not state if any suspects have been identified.
