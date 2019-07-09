Elderly woman tumbles out of moving car, triggering crash and injuries in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A worst case scenario unfolded Monday in Richmond Heights when an elderly woman tumbled out of a moving car as she left a Wendy’s drive-thru line.
According to Richmond Heights police, the woman opened the door to her running car to pick up money off the ground, and in the process, she inadvertently hit the gas instead of the brake.
After the woman rolled out, the car shot across the 800 block of Richmond Road and crashed into a wall on the Dave’s Market property.
The woman’s identity and condition have not yet been released by authorities.
The road was briefly shut down on Monday afternoon, but has since been reopened.
