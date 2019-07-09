Hometown guy and Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce trash talks Browns during MLB All-Star week: ‘I’d hate to hurt the Browns feelings again’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Travis Kelce’s Cleveland ties are strong, but that didn’t stop him from talking a little bit of trash toward the Cleveland Browns.
Kelce had a blast during MLB All-Star week, he spent the majority of his time with friends and family and even participated in the Celebrity softball game.
He dawned a Team Cleveland jersey, representing his hometown of Cleveland Heights.
But he still had to back up his current team, the Kansas City Chiefs, when asked about a potential AFC Championship matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
At Monday’s Home-Run Derby he rocked a Ken Griffey Jr. jersey, he said being at all the events took him back as a 90s kid.
Kelce is one the top tight-ends and the game, last year he caught 103 passes for a total of 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Cleveland Browns look to be early favorites right now, but have a tough task, with the Chiefs and the reigning champs, the New England Patriots in their way.
As All-Star week dwindles down football fans are chomping at the bit.
The Browns will start training camp later this month and will play their first game Sept. 9, against the Tennessee Titans.
