North Olmsted residents asked to check security cameras after series of break-ins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Olmsted Police Department is telling some residents to check their security cameras after break-ins were caught on camera.
North Olmsted residents in the area of Walter and Gessner Road should check their security cameras after two people were caught stealing items from cars Monday night, July 8.
The North Olmsted police recovered some property and returned it to the owners.
If you have discovered your vehicle was entered or you have missing items the North Olmsted police department is encouraging residents to call the department at (440) 777-3535.
