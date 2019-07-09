Officials investigating officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials are investigating a police involved shooting at the Parkview Estates on Memphis Avenue.
Officers were called to the apartment building around 11 p.m. Monday for a man in the lobby holding a handgun and yelling.
When officers arrived, Crisis Intervention Trained Officers began negotiating with the man.
According to police, the man retreated back inside his apartment and officers called for mutual aid and the SWAT team.
When negotiations resumed, officers said the man raised his weapon and fired one shot.
An officer then fired a single return shot.
After the scene was secured, police said the man, whose name is not being released, was found deceased.
It is not clear at this time how the man died.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.
