Over 100 Photos from Cleveland’s MLB All-Star red carpet parade led by Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr.

Celebrities, hall of famers and fans pack downtown Cleveland for MLB All-Star parade
By Michael Dakota | July 9, 2019 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 7:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland rolled out the red carpet and Major League Baseball All-Stars cruised through the city flanked by thousands of fans.

Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome with All-Star Sandy Alomar Jr. were the Grand Marshals for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game parade.

Before the start of the parade major league clubs were represented by fan favorite mascots.

The red carpet show lasted several hours.

