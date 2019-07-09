Over 100 Photos from Cleveland’s MLB All-Star red carpet parade led by Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland rolled out the red carpet and Major League Baseball All-Stars cruised through the city flanked by thousands of fans.
PHOTO GALLERY: Baseball fans line the parade route, entertained by MLB mascots.
Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome with All-Star Sandy Alomar Jr. were the Grand Marshals for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game parade.
PHOTO GALLERY: The MLB All-Stars cruised through the city at the red carpet event.
Before the start of the parade major league clubs were represented by fan favorite mascots.
The red carpet show lasted several hours.
