Previously convicted killer arrested in Northeast Ohio for allegedly murdering 7-year-old PA boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive wanted for allegedly murdering a child in Pennsylvania was arrested in Youngstown early Tuesday morning.
Keith Burley was a fugitive from Union Township, Pa. for a murder charge and violating parole conditions from a previous murder conviction.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the 43-year-old allegedly stabbed a 7-year-old child to death on Monday.
Investigators learned that Burley was possibly hiding in Youngstown and was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday in the area of Falls Avenue and Market Street.
“Swift work by investigators in Pennsylvania and the partnership with state and local offices led to a quick end of this fugitive on the run," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.
Burley, who served significant time in prison for a homicide conviction, will remain in Youngstown until he is extradited back to Pennsylvania to face his charges.
