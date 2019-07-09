Sunny Side Up: Do stadiums need to add more netting for safety’s sake?

Sunny Side Up: Do stadiums need to add more netting for safety’s sake?
By Rachel Vadaj | July 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 10:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing how safety is a top concern for some baseball fans.

Some teams are taking steps to protect their fans from foul balls.

The protective netting is a big issue after a young girl was hit by a ball back in May.

Cubs player Albert Almora Junior was distraught after he seriously injured the four- year old.

A spokesperson for the Indians tells us the team continues to review its safety netting protocols.

That brings us to the QOTD: Do stadiums need to add more netting for safety’s sake?

Sunny Side Up: Do stadiums need to add more netting for safety’s sake?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.

The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.