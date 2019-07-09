Sunny Side Up: Do stadiums need to add more netting for safety’s sake?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing how safety is a top concern for some baseball fans.
Some teams are taking steps to protect their fans from foul balls.
The protective netting is a big issue after a young girl was hit by a ball back in May.
Cubs player Albert Almora Junior was distraught after he seriously injured the four- year old.
A spokesperson for the Indians tells us the team continues to review its safety netting protocols.
That brings us to the QOTD: Do stadiums need to add more netting for safety’s sake?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.