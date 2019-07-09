Former Indian Michael Brantley swats RBI double to give AL 1-0 lead in 2019 MLB All-Star Game (real-time coverage)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tens of thousands of fans have flocked to Progressive Field to see their favorite MLB All-Stars, including Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Shane Bieber and Brad Hand.
Real-time Cleveland Indians’ All-Star coverage:
Tribe first baseman Carlos Santana grounds out to end the first inning. Score: 0-0
Former Indian Michael Brantley knocks in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning. Score: 1-0 AL
A hit-less third inning leaves the score 1-0. Brantley has left the game.
Plus, CC Sabathia returned to his home field to be honored during the 2019 MLB All-Star game.
Sabathia played the first seven years of his career in Cleveland, where he won the 2007 Cy Young Award.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield offered up this salute to the Tribe as the game got underway:
