TSA: Pack All-Star Souvenirs if you’re flying out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Almost 20,000 people will be traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday as MLB All-Star Week winds to a close.
Many of them will want to carry souvenirs on board, and some of those items will be prohibited.
TSA is warning travelers to check All-Star souvenirs in their luggage instead of carrying them onto the plane with them.
“One other big common thing we see after All-Star games are mini-baseball bats or regular-sized baseball bats for that matter. Please place those in your checked bags when you are traveling out. If you bring it to the checkpoint, we’re going to ask you to surrender it or put it back in your checked bag or basically mail it back to yourself," said Mark Howell, regional spokesperson for TSA.
