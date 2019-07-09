US Marshals: Akron murderer tracked down in WV, arrested in Walmart parking lot

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals tracked down a suspected murderer in West Virginia on Monday.
Eugene Wells, 24, who allegedly shot a man to death on June 3, was picked up in a Walmart parking lot in South Charleston W. Va.
Marshals said a stream of tips led them to the violent fugitive.
Wells, who is being hauled back to Akron to stand trial for the killing of Walter Matthews Jr., was found with a small amount of narcotics.
