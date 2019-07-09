What’s your favorite ballpark food? It’s the MLB All-Star Game edition of Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Players and chefs alike are warming up for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field.
The Taste Buds will be broadcasting live from the 19 News remote set this week to talk about all the game day food that will be available to fans, ticket holders and Play Ball Park attendees.
Delaware North, the culinary team at the ballpark, developed about 100 new menu items specifically for the three days worth of events they’ll be hosting.
And over at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Levy Restaurants is feeding many of the tens of thousands of fans making their way through the fan experience. They’re offering specials from ballparks around the country, as well as Cleveland favorites.
This week on the show, Chef Joshua Ingraham, Executive Chef at Progressive Field, will walk us through one of the dishes they’ll have at their “action stations” at lounges throughout the building. In addition, we’ll have a recipe demo for a buffet favorite, Cantonese-style pork ribs.
There are also food freebies outside at Play Ball Park. Hungry yet?
Tune in to Taste Buds with myself, Chef David Kocab of the Black Pig and Chef Matt Mytro of Flour, this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can watch it through the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, our app or our website. You can also watch or listen to the show on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
