54-year-old Akron man killed by live-in boyfriend identified

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the 54-year-old man stabbed to death by his live-in boyfriend as Jack Matthew Royster of Akron.
Police said officers were called to Royster’s home in the 200 block of West Miller Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived, they found Royster lying in the front yard with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
Police said EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he died.
Akron Police charged 37-year-old Charles Hunt with felonious assault, murder and parole violation.
He was booked into the Summit County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.
Hunt reportedly told police that he and Royster were arguing before the stabbing.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said Royster suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.
