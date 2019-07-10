Akron Police investigating after fistfight leads to triple shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds after a fistfight escalated in Akron.
Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Dahlgren Drive and Becker Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.
Police said multiple units on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds.
A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a 21-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his arm, leg, and back, according to police.
Police said both victims were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the report, police determined in the initial stage of the investigation that the 23-year-old man became involved in a fistfight in the area of Dahlgren Drive and Becker Lane.
Police said a friend of the other combatant brandished a handgun and began shooting, striking the 21-year-old man.
The combatant in the initial fistfight broke free, ran to his car and got a gun, according to police.
He then started shooting and struck the 23-year-old man, according to police.
Police said both shooters then fled the scene.
While officers were at the hospital, a third gunshot victim was brought to the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound in his right leg, according to police.
Police determined he was involved in the first fight and the one who shot the 23-year-old.
Akron Police identified him as 22-year-old Kaari J. Jones of Copley Road in Akron.
According to the report, Jones was charged with felonious assault.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
