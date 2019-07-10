Akron Police investigating after fistfight leads to triple shooting

Akron Police investigating after fistfight leads to triple shooting
Kaari J. Jones
By Rachel Vadaj | July 10, 2019 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 2:24 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds after a fistfight escalated in Akron.

Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Dahlgren Drive and Becker Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said multiple units on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds.

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a 21-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his arm, leg, and back, according to police.

Police said both victims were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, police determined in the initial stage of the investigation that the 23-year-old man became involved in a fistfight in the area of Dahlgren Drive and Becker Lane.

Police said a friend of the other combatant brandished a handgun and began shooting, striking the 21-year-old man.

The combatant in the initial fistfight broke free, ran to his car and got a gun, according to police.

He then started shooting and struck the 23-year-old man, according to police.

Police said both shooters then fled the scene.

While officers were at the hospital, a third gunshot victim was brought to the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound in his right leg, according to police.

Police determined he was involved in the first fight and the one who shot the 23-year-old.

Akron Police identified him as 22-year-old Kaari J. Jones of Copley Road in Akron.

According to the report, Jones was charged with felonious assault.

Kaari J. Jones (Source: Summit County Jail)
Kaari J. Jones (Source: Summit County Jail)

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.