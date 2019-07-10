2 Akron teens sentenced to life in prison for shooting that killed 18-year-old

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron teens will be spending their lives behind bars for the deadly shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Shpetim Ramadani.
Ramadani was shot and killed in the back seat of his friend’s car on Feb. 13, 2018.
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McClaughlin handed down the sentencing for 17-year-old John Smith of Archwood Street and 19-year-old Tyler Morgan of Talbot Avenue.
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said Smith and Morgan will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.
Judge McClaughlin found both Smith and Morgan guilty of one count of murder with a gun specification on Feb. 24, 2019 after the two pled no contest to the charge.
Walsh said Smith was 16-years-old at the time of the shooting and bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to the Summit County Court of Common Pleas and charged as an adult.
