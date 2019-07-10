Aspiring rapper murdered on Cleveland’s East Side blocks from police station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday, just blocks away from the Cleveland Fifth District Police Station.
Officers in the station parking lot said they heard multiple gunshots at 2:26 p.m. and were called out to respond to a shooting on East 147th Street.
Cleveland police said Joseph King was sitting on a porch in the 900 block of E. 147th when someone began firing and he was struck in the head.
EMS pronounced King dead at the scene.
Police said it is unknown where the shots were fired from and there are no arrests.
Family members said King was a father and an up-and-coming rap artist.
