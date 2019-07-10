Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson convicted of attempted drug abuse, aggravated disorderly conduct

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 22-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson pleaded guilty in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday.
Frank Q. Jackson pleaded guilty to the charges of attempted drug abuse and aggravated disorderly conduct.
Jackson will be sentenced on July 22.
Jackson was charged on May 19 by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police after he shot people with paintballs at Quincy Avenue and Kennard Road.
The victims told police they believed the paintball guns were real guns.
Marijuana and several pills were also found in his vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.