Cleveland police officer pleads guilty to felony charges, still faces misdemeanor soliciting prostitution charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to attempted unauthorized use of property charges.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Dick Ambrose then sentenced Michael Rybarczyk to a 180 day suspended jail sentence and two years probation.
Rybarczyk will also do 40 hours of community service.
He was on-duty when he used a social media platform to send non-work related messages to about 2,300 women.
Rybarczyk, 58, is also charged with 11 counts of soliciting prostitution in Cleveland Municipal Court.
The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit conducted that investigation and filed charges on Feb. 4, 2019.
According to a criminal complaint, Rybarzyk is accused of soliciting women in the parking lot of First District Headquarters and paying, in one case, $80 dollars to a teenager for oral sex. In another case, $100 to a 25-year old.
He will be back in court on those charges on July 17.
Rybarczyk is a 29 year veteran of the Cleveland Police department .
He has been relieved from duty and suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
