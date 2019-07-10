Cleveland police still looking for murderer in Slavic Village quadruple homicide, 2 children died of smoke inhalation in apparent arson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two of the four victims found murdered in Slavic Village Tuesday morning were children and likely died from carbon monoxide smoke inhalation. There was evidence of arson at the scene, including an accelerant, officials said.
The two adult victims were fatally shot.
According to police, the body of David Cousin Jr., 35, was found in an open lot at 3708 East 63rd Street around 8 a.m.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Cousin was shot in the head and chest.
Cleveland police said while officers were knocking on doors in the neighborhood looking for leads, they saw the two dead children through a window of the home at 3708 East 63rd Street.
Officers climbed through the window and found the children and their mom, Keyra Collins, 25, dead.
Officers said Collins and the children, Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and a 2-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Collins was shot in the back and stomach.
Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 216-623-5464.
