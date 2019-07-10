Cut it! Residents in East Side neighborhood want Cleveland to mow grass that they say is way too high

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People in one Cleveland neighborhood say they’re tired of looking at this high grass and it’s causing problems.
Virgil Nicholson says he’s sick and tired.
“I’ve been over here 30 years and I’ve never seen it get that bad," Nicholson said. “Stuff like that create problems with rodents, we got raccoons the size of dogs. Like I say, it’s turning into a jungle."
Nicholson said by his count, city workers have not cut this grass since Memorial Day weekend.
“It seems the only time they’ll cut it is if I constantly call and complain," Nicholson added.
He says he’s called the city hall to complain numerous times over the years.
19 News reached out to the city of Cleveland and a spokesman said records show workers haven’t cut the grass in the vacant lots for about seven weeks because of the rain.
But Nicholson says, that doesn’t cut it. He says in the past, he’s been cited for not mowing his grass in a timely manner and now he does better.
He wants the city to stick to a routine for everyone’s well-being.
“I wish someone would care about it as much as I do,"said Nicholson.
A spokesman for the city of Cleveland says workers will cut the grass by the end of this week or early next week.
