Debris fatally strikes driver behind semi-truck that hits Sandusky County bridge

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a semi-truck hit a bridge and caused debris to fall and kill the driver of the car behind it.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 84 at 11:02 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Highway Patrol on-scene investigation determined a semi with an illegal height was traveling eastbound when it struck the underside of a bridge that was under construction.
This dislodged construction apparatus from the bridge that struck a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van traveling directly behind the commercial vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the driver of the van suffered severe facial cuts and injuries.
He died while being transported to Toledo St. Vincent Hospital by Sandusky County Life Squad, according to the Highway Patrol.
His name has not yet been released.
The Highway Patrol said the 58-year-old man of Milton, Minnesota driving the 2019 International semi was hauling a drop-deck trailer.
Several smaller cargo trailers with ramps were on the drop-deck trailer, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the rear cargo trailer had ramps secured in an upright position that were illegal in height.
It was these ramps that reportedly struck the construction apparatus.
The Highway Patrol said this crash remains under investigation and neither alcohol or drugs are suspected factors in the crash.
The Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department, Lucas County Coroner’s Office and Madison Motors assisted on scene.
