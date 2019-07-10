Fugitive’s flatulence leads MO police to suspect’s hiding spot

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (WOIO) - Flatulence from a wanted man with felony warrants eventually led to his arrest in Missouri.
The sheriff’s office in Clay County, Mo. said the suspect was arrested over the weekend on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Unfortunately for the suspect, he had to pass gas while law enforcement was searching the area. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it was so loud, it gave up his hiding location.
“The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee,” the city of Liberty tweeted following the arrest.
