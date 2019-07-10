Geeked Out Pub and Grill in Brecksville is an eclectic mix of nostalgia and pop culture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Geeked Out Pub and Grill wants to be anything but ordinary.
“I want to be something for everybody, I want to be something different,” owner Brandon Lambert said.
Tables at the new Brunswick pub have Nintendo and Super Nintendo game consoles, the bar has a 120 inch screen for an Xbox, a full size replica of Star Wars’ Han Solo frozen in carbonite is displayed behind the bar, and a Captain America shield and Thor hammer all decorate the space.
Lambert doesn’t want to be pigeonholed. He doesn’t like it.
“I like to say that I had a really solid game plan, and I did, I had an overarching vision of what I wanted to create, but as time went along,” Lambert told 19 News, “I wanted to create an atmosphere that anybody and everybody could come in and find something that they could say, that’s really cool.”
Lambert is admittedly a child of the 80s and said that his first memories were playing Atari, then Nintendo. And, while you can embrace nostalgia and play the old school games while you wait for lunch or dinner, Lambert said the pub will be much more.
“We will feature the Indians, Cavs and Browns games during the year,” Lambert said.
If patrons want a drink they can order a Harry Potter or Star Wars themed beverage, or play steel tipped darts on the two boards in the dining room.
“Our drinks, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive,” Lambert said.
Since opening last week Lambert said he has seen people from 21 to 75 in the bar. Geeked Out is planning a grand opening July 13.
Lambert is promising there is more to come and the pub which resembles a contemporary art museum wants to grow and become even more eclectic.
“It’s something so unique, so different,” Lambert said.
The former Southwest employee turned bar owner considers himself blessed. He bragged about his employees and stressed the customer service is superb, as well as the food.
