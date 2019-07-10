Mic’d up: Francisco Lindor heckles MLB All-Star Game teammate, talks about dinner reservation he made for ump (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Other than for his on-field talents, Cleveland fans know Francisco Lindor for his charisma and energy.
But his personality was in the national spotlight at Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field.
The Indians shortstop was fitted with a microphone during an inning of the game. He was heard taunting Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks after making two errant pitches.
Lindor also gave a shoutout to one of his favorite restaurants in Cleveland: Michael Symon’s Lola Bistro on East 4th Street. He apparently made a reservation at the restaurant for one of the umpires and his family.
You can watch the full clip below and hear Lindor repeatedly call Cleveland “my city" while being mic’d up.
