Michigan hospital system moves to acquire Summa Health, questions remain over long-term impact to local jobs

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron-based Summa Health signed a letter of intent with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health to develop a strategic partnership.
The letter marks an early step in the process to determine an exact set of agreements that will make Summa Health a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beaumont Health, which is Michigan’s largest health care system.
Summa Health representatives anticipate the final agreement to be signed by the end of the year.
Under the new partnership, Summa Health will still have local leadership, which includes a local board.
The Summa-Beaumont partnership will allow both organizations to expand programs and services, according to a Summa Health press release.
“Our board believes Beaumont Health would position our leadership, physicians and employees for continued success and enhance the quality of care provided to our patients in Akron and Northeast Ohio,” said Summa Health CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny in a prepared statement.
When Summa Health announced in 2018 that it would seek a partnership, multiple health care systems expressed interest, Deveny said.
“Beaumont understands and supports our commitment to the communities we serve and will invest in our future growth in Ohio,” Deveny said.
When 19 News asked Summa officials whether the partnership would affect jobs, they said they anticipated no “immediate” impact to personnel.
