Northeast Ohio Weather: 90 degrees today with spotty storms around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The heat continues to increase and the humidity level. Many areas will hit 90 degrees today. We do have isolated showers and storms in the area as this warmer push of air builds in. Any of these showers or storms will be slow moving and produce locally heavy rain. We will have to monitor a lake breeze that could trigger a storm or two. Coverage, overall, will be small. I have the sky becoming clear this evening as the storm threat ends for the time being. It is going to be a warm and muggy night. We will not drop out of the 70s for a low.