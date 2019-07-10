Northeast Ohio weather: Storm chances ramp up Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to move east off the Mid-Atlantic coast today. Its position to our east is bringing warm southerly winds and hot, humid conditions to northern Ohio today. A trough of low pressure will move east across our area this afternoon. A cold front will move east over our area on Thursday morning. High pressure will return on Friday into Saturday. Another cold front will slip in Saturday night. High pressure will return again on Sunday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! It’s beautiful out there, but it sure is hot. We did break the 90° mark today in Cleveland. That makes today our sixth 90° (or higher) day of the year.
A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible this evening. The key phrase here is “hit or miss.” Not everyone will see a thunderstorm.
As far as tonight goes, it’s going to stay very warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 70s all night.
First Alert Weather Day - Stormy Thursday Afternoon:
With a cold front nearby on Thursday, storm chances will be a little more impressive than they are today. The peak timing will be from 8 AM – 8 PM. It won’t rain all day, but occasional showers and storms are possible during that time.
Some storms may produce damaging winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding may occur where thunderstorms are present.
Thursday’s high: 86°
Nice Ending To The Week:
After a stormy finish to your Thursday, Friday will be quieter. We’re forecasting gradually decreasing clouds.
It will also be cooler and a little more comfortable. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.
Weekend Outlook:
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Humidity levels rise. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.
Sunday: Chance of a few storms, mainly south of Cleveland. Humid. Highs in the low 80s.
