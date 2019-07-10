Northeast Ohio weather: Storm chances ramp up Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to move east off the Mid-Atlantic coast today. Its position to our east is bringing warm southerly winds and hot, humid conditions to northern Ohio today. A trough of low pressure will move east across our area this afternoon. A cold front will move east over our area on Thursday morning. High pressure will return on Friday into Saturday. Another cold front will slip in Saturday night. High pressure will return again on Sunday.