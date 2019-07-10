Recall issued for hamburger and hot dog buns sold in Ohio stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A voluntary recall has been issued for hamburger buns, hot dog buns, and other bakery products that are sold in Ohio and 17 other states.
Flower Foods, Inc. issued the recall because of the potential for pieces of hard plastic that could be in the products.
The products were distributed to stores in Ohio as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the potential contamination.
