Second Cleveland woman involved in a nationwide Facebook scam is expected to plead guilty

Second Cleveland woman involved in a nationwide Facebook scam is expected to plead guilty
Facebook screenshot (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Randy Buffington | July 10, 2019 at 8:54 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 9:11 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kimberly St. John-Stevenson will be in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning.

She is charged with conspiracy, telecommunications fraud, obstructing justice, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Watch the court appearance below:

Two years ago 19 News first exposed the nationwide Facebook scam that robbed hundreds of victims.

Before the trial started, Zienup Sbeih-Maddox pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on July 31st at 10am.

She must pay $188,000 to victims and $20,000 to CMHA.

Sbeih-Maddox ran a Facebook group called “Zee’s Place,” where she sold everything from heavily discounted baby products to Disney vacations.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.