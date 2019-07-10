Second Cleveland woman involved in a nationwide Facebook scam is expected to plead guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kimberly St. John-Stevenson will be in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning.
She is charged with conspiracy, telecommunications fraud, obstructing justice, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Watch the court appearance below:
Two years ago 19 News first exposed the nationwide Facebook scam that robbed hundreds of victims.
Before the trial started, Zienup Sbeih-Maddox pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on July 31st at 10am.
She must pay $188,000 to victims and $20,000 to CMHA.
Sbeih-Maddox ran a Facebook group called “Zee’s Place,” where she sold everything from heavily discounted baby products to Disney vacations.
