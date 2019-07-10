Sheffield Village business destroyed in Wednesday fire

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire destroyed a business early Wednesday morning.
The fire began at Statement Limousine at 3739 Colorado Ave. around 4:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the single story structure, the flames were already through the roof.
Firefighters said live electrical lines on the ground had burned off the building blocking apparatus access and created an electrocution hazard.
Nearly 40 firefighters from several departments remained on the scene for eight hours.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
