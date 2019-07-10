As The Vindicator folds, ProPublica pledges to hire investigative reporter in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - ProPublica is opening a spot in its Local Reporting Network in Youngstown, following the announcement that the city’s only daily newspaper, The Vindicator, is closing at the end of August due to financial constraints.
The Local Reporting Network program will make it possible for a full-time reporter to work on an accountability journalism project for one year.
ProPublica will pay the salary and stipend for benefits so news organizations can designate a reporter to an investigative project, in addition to providing editing, research and other forms of assistance.
The Local Reporting Network currently works with 20 local partners across the U.S. to provide support for investigative reporting.
Stephen Engelberg, ProPublica’s editor-in-chief, said Youngstown “cries out for solid investigative reporting,” in a ProPublica article detailing the decision to expand the Local Reporting Network into Youngstown. Lordstown’s General Motors closed in March, and the Youngstown City Schools district received an "F" grade in “Graduation, Achievement, Gap Closing and Prepared for Success” in a 2018 Ohio Department of Education district report card.
Applications are open for the Youngstown reporting position. Interested journalists and news organizations must apply by July 22.
The Vindicator turned 150 years old in June.
