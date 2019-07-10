As The Vindicator folds, ProPublica pledges to hire investigative reporter in Youngstown

Stephen Engelberg, ProPublica’s editor-in-chief, said Youngstown “cries out for solid investigative reporting,” in a ProPublica article detailing the decision to expand the Local Reporting Network into Youngstown. Lordstown’s General Motors closed in March, and the Youngstown City Schools district received an "F" grade in “Graduation, Achievement, Gap Closing and Prepared for Success” in a 2018 Ohio Department of Education district report card.