Woman sprayed with pepper foam while restrained by corrections officers sues Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman seen on video being assaulted and sprayed with pepper foam while in restraints at the Cuyahoga County Jail has filed a civil rights lawsuit.
A press conference with Chantelle Glass and her attorney regarding the filing is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday against Cuyahoga County and corrections officers Idris-Farid Clark and Robert Marsh, is in reference to a July 2018 incident at the county jail.
Glass claims that the corrections officers used excessive force and assaulted her. She also alleges that that Cuyahoga County failed to properly train and supervise its employees.
According to the plaintiff’s attorney, Glass was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on a misdemeanor traffic warrant from New Jersey.
Surveillance video from inside the Cuyahoga County Jail shows Glass being placed in a restraint chair before the two corrections officers hit her in the head and spray the pepper foam directly into her face.
The attorney for Glass says Clark and Marsh retaliated against her, partly, for repeatedly asking to make a phone call after being booked.
After Glass was sprayed with the pepper foam, her attorney claims that Clark turned on his body-worn camera, which allegedly shows more mistreatment while in custody at the jail.
Glass alleges in the lawsuit that numerous corrections officers and medical staff at the jail knowingly delayed removing the pepper residue from her face, which caused her to have trouble breathing.
Both Clark and Marsh are out on bond after being indicted in April 2019 for the incident involving Glass on charges that include assault, interfering with civil rights, and unlawful restraint. Their criminal case is still pending in Cuyahoga County.
Glass was eventually released from custody two days after her arrest when New Jersey officials decided they did not want to extradite her for the previous traffic warrant, the attorney says.
