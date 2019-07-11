Candlelight memorial held for 2 adults, 2 children killed in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held to honor 35-year-old David Cousin Jr., 25-year-old Keyra Collins, 6-year-old Armond Johnson Jr., and 2-year-old Aubree Stone.
The victims were killed by 26-year-old Armond Johnson, the father of the 6-year-old.
Cousin Jr. was found fatally shot in the head and chest in an open lot at 3708 East 63rd Street around 8 a.m. on July 9, according to Cleveland Police.
Police said while officers were knocking on doors in the neighborhood looking for leads, they saw the children’s lifeless bodies through a window of the home on 3708 East 63rd Street.
Officers said they climbed through the window and found the children and their mom dead.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Collins was shot in the back and stomach.
The children died of smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner.
The vigil will be held at the intersection of East 63rd Street and Fleet Avenue at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Those who attend are asked to wear purple and white, as well as bring purple and white candles to light and balloons to release.
The Cleveland, Ohio Remembrance Facebook page announced the event.
Black on Black Crime, Inc. said:
"Family and friend will come together for a remembrance and vigil for the loss of a whole family and another who tried to help. Violence is ugly. Domestic violence is terrible. Losing a family is horrific.
Join us as we try to bring some comfort to all present. Join us in prayers and unity to try to find a way to stop this violence."
