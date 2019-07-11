FBI on the hunt for man in pink wig who robbed bank at gunpoint in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for the suspect who robbed the First National Bank on 11010 Clifton Blvd. at gunpoint at 11:09 a.m. on Thursday.
According to the FBI, witnesses said the man was wearing a pink wig and hospital scrubs when he entered the bank and immediately approached the teller line.
The suspect presented a demand note and verbally threatened the teller, according to the FBI.
The FBI said the suspect then went to another teller and brandished a semi-automatic handgun.
The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing westbound on Clifton Blvd., according to the FBI.
The report stated the man is in his early to mid-20s, and about 6′ tall with a medium build.
Tips can be given anonymously to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Crimestoppers.
The FBI said reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.