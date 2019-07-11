Operation Backpack 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
19 News is partnering with Volunteers of America to stuff backpacks for kids as they head to the bus stop this fall. The Eight Annual Operation Backpack school supply donation drive is happening July 29th – August 2nd.
Thousands of Northeast Ohio children need your help. We are on a mission to get children in need new backpacks filled with school supplies to help start the school year off right. During the week of July 29th, 19 News will broadcast LIVE each evening from various Northeast Ohio Locations.
Stop out to a donation location, July 29th through August 2nd, from 4-6:30 pm with your donation of new backpacks and/or school supplies. Meet Members of the 19 News Team during our live broadcast. 19 News in association with Volunteers of America, Marc’s, Ohio Savings Bank, Levin’s, Union Home Mortgage and Buckeye Health Plan are urging viewers to come out and make donations.
Stop by Marc’s:
Monday, July 29th – Berea
Friday, August 2nd – Avon
Stop by Ohio Savings Bank:
Wednesday, July 31st – South Euclid
Stop by Levin’s
Tuesday, July 30th – Oakwood Village
Thursday, August 1st – North Olmsted
Not able to make it to a donation location? Donating backpacks and school supplies is easier than ever with 1-click on Amazon! Shop the Operation Backpack Wishlist to help Northeast Ohio kids succeed!
