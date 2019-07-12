After being swung around by her tail Copper the iguana is finally going home with her ‘rightful’ owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a homecoming story that has been in the works for a year.
In July of 2018 Copper the iguana escaped from her home and rightful owner and found her way to a tree in the yard next door.
On April 16, 2019, 19 News reported that a Painesville man had been arrested for disorderly conduct when he pulled an iguana out of his shirt and swung it around his head at a Perkins restaurant.
The suspect was angry at the manager of the restaurant and used the pet as a weapon.
Officers took the iguana to the Lake County Humane Society to undergo evaluation.
After an evaluation it was discovered the iguana was suffering from a leg fracture, metabolic bone diseases and was missing a portion of her tail.
The Lake Humane Society’s Angel Fund, a special fund for pets with extensive medical needs, was able to provide the necessary medical care for Copper.
In May 2019 a veterinarian found that Copper’s leg was healing, and with the daily care provided by the Lake Humane Society she would recover.
When Copper’s owner heard about the April 16 altercation with an iguana she contacted the Painesville Police Department and stated she believed the iguana used in the attack might be her lost pet.
The Lake Humane Society reviewed photos and medical records to confirm ownership.
The humane society was “thrilled” to reunite Copper with her owner, identified only as Jordan.
On Friday, July 12, Copper will finally go home.
