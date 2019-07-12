Carlos Carrasco says he may not return in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carlos Carrasco spoke with reporters Thursday night for the first time since the Indians starting pitcher revealed he is battling leukemia.
Carrasco said the support he’s received from his family, the team and the fans have been incredible.
“My wife, my kids, my family, teammates, office staff, fans, they’ve been great,” he said. “They always support me in any way. On the field, off the field. They’ve been great.”
The pitcher hopes to come back at some point this season but isn’t sure if he will be cleared to do so.
“I’m just going to take it day by day,” Carrasco said. “I don’t have the answer.”
Carrasco was honored during Tuesday night’s All-Star Game here at Progressive Field in Major League Baseball’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.
His teammates, Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand, and Shane Bieber, as well as Indians’ manager Terry Francona, held up signs to show their support for the 32-year-old.
"It was a great moment for me,” he said.
The Indians begin the second half of the season with a ten-game home-stand starting with the Twins tomorrow night.
